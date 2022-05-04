  • Home
  • Education
  • Two Indian Student Groups Win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Two Indian Student Groups Win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 4, 2022 9:27 am IST | Source: PTI
Two Indian Student Groups Win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge
Team from VIT, Tamil Nadu was declared the winner in the College/University division in the Social Media Award
New Delhi:

Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge, a media release said. Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

The challenge required US and international student teams to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. The teams also performed mission assignments, including sample retrievals and spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.

"This year, students were asked to design a course that would mimic obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville," Aundra Brooks-Davenport, activity lead for the challenge at Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, said on Tuesday.

"Ensuring team safety was a major factor in developing the design of their own obstacles. We are excited about the virtual competition and the opportunity it provided our teams," Brooks-Davenport said.

Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the High School division. The team from Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu was declared the winner in the College/University division in the Social Media Award, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian students NASA

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today
ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Details Here
IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Details Here
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................