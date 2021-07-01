Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021

  • Home
The EY Scholarship program recognizes and rewards students with entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 3:05 pm IST

Two students of Hansraj College have won EY Scholarship
New Delhi:

Two students of the University of Delhi have won the EY Scholarship. The EY Scholarship program recognizes and rewards students with entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition. The two Delhi University students are Shruti Agarwal and Mayank Kedia of Hansraj College. While both of them are from BCom Honours programme, Ms Agarwal is a student of third year and Mr Kedia is from first year.

The top 10 winners of the EY scholarship are rewarded with Rs One Lakh and an opportunity to earn industry-recognized digital credentials on future-focused skills and a two-month internship with EY in a service line of their choice.

The EY Scholarship 2021 has received more than 11,000 registrations from across the country. The top 50 participants were shortlisted for the final pitching round after a screening process. The top 10 winners were then finally designated as EY scholars.

Congratulating both the winners, a DU social media post said: “Heartiest Congratulations to Shruti and Mayank! University of Delhi is proud of you!”

The EY Scholarship can be applied by students pursuing undergraduate courses in any college in India. The scholarship program involves the submission of a “business case” on building a better working world. The business case can be for a for-profit or not-for-profit organisation, a statement on the EY Scholarship website read.

