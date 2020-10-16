Two Delhi Government School Students Among Top 10 In ISRO Competition, Deputy Chief Minister Meets Them

  • Home
The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met two Delhi Government school students who are among the top 10 rankers in All-India ISRO Cyberspace essay writing competition.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 10:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Twitter/AAP
New Delhi:

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met two Delhi Government school students who are among the top 10 rankers in All-India ISRO Cyberspace essay writing competition. Varun Kumar Verma of RPVV, Paschim Vihar and Manisha Raikawar from Sharda Sen Rajkiya Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SSRKV) ranked third and seventh in the essay writing (Hindi) competitions organised by ISRO Cyberspace.

While Mr Verma told the Deputy Chief Minister that he aspires to be a scientist, Ms Raikawar wants to be an IAS officer, according to a Delhi Government statement.

"We need to organise more events in the field of science to encourage participation of students from not just India, but all over the world," said Mr Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi.

"We should aspire to have such world-class events so students from Europe, America and other countries come to India to participate in such events. The beauty of science is that it teaches us to question existing ideas and generate a new thought process. We need to encourage scientific thinking among our children," the statement quoted him as saying.

"For this, the Delhi Government will constantly try to organise such all-India events so that the children of government schools in Delhi can take the country forward in the field of science," the minister added.

