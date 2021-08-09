Two Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Trained In America Under Fulbright Teaching Program

Image credit: Twitter @msisodia Two Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Trained In America

Two Delhi Government school teachers will go for training under the Fullbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme. The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program is an educational initiative sponsored by the US Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This program aims to provide training to the secondary school teachers of English, Social Studies, Math, Science, and special education and help them to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills and increase their knowledge.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to congratulate the two teachers - Neeta Verma and Neeru Lohiya for training to American universities and schools under the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program.

Dr Neeta Verma works as mentor teacher (Science) and mentor teacher (English) with the Delhi government.

Really proud of our teachers who are excelling and leading in every field. pic.twitter.com/Z1NZH6MGY4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 9, 2021

The program focuses at promoting mutual understanding among the people of America and other countries.

The program focuses at promoting mutual understanding among the people of America and other countries. Over a hundred secondary school teachers from all around the world will get training during a six-week program. The program was named in honor of Senator J William Fulbright of America.

In July 2021 Manish Sisodia had announced that 13 Delhi government school teachers have been selected for Fulbright Fellowship. Congratulating the selected teachers in an online event, Manish Sisodia said, ‘’Despite the grave Covid-19 crisis, Delhi government continued with its teacher training to ensure education and mentoring of teachers do not stop. The directorate of education in collaboration with the regional English Language Office, US Embassy, launched the Tesol Certification Programme in 2017. With the onset of Covid, the training shifted online, and until now, the Tesol program has trained over 800 teachers. It is noteworthy that 13 teachers of Delhi government schools have received the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship.”