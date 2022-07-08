  • Home
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday to all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 11:36 am IST

Two-Day Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada After Heavy Rain Alert
Heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada
New Delhi:

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday to all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains. According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district.

Owing to the alert, the district authorities announced holiday on Friday and Saturday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges. Parents are requested to ensure that their children do not get close to low-lying areas or waterbodies like lakes, ponds and sea. The administration has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days.

The district level officials have been instructed to stay put in the district headquarters and be ready for emergency duties. They have been told to open emergency response centres in every Taluk. The tourists have also been advised not to venture close to sea, lakes and river.

Mangaluru
