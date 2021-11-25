  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes

IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes

The IIT Madras and TVS Credit partnership aims to provide scholarships for young minds and the NBFC sector can improve resource efficiency and productivity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 5:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras 58th Convocation: Over 1900 Students Awarded Degrees
IIT Madras: Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu To Be The Chief Guest At 58th Convocation
IIT Madras Re-Launched MS In Entrepreneurship Programme
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Approach For Accurate Detection Of Earthquakes
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year
Over 30 States, UTs To Use IIT Madras' Data Driven Model To Make Roads Safer, Improve Trauma Care
IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes
IIT Madras and TVS Credit sign to set up innovation programmes
New Delhi:

TVS Credit Services Ltd, part of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to carry out joint research activities. The partnership aims to provide technology solutions in the space of financial technology and data science.

Under this alliance, both organisations would explore opportunities for undertaking joint research projects and formulate academic activities. "This effort would create a seamless ecosystem between industry and academia for leveraging analytics and technology", a company statement said.

The partnership acquires significance as TVS Credit -- one of the fastest growing non-banking finance companies in the country and IIT-M a symbol of excellence in academia were coming together to collaborate on innovation programmes, offer training, research to young professionals.

"The collaboration would bring together academic stalwarts and professionals who would jointly design, develop and deliver cutting edge technology projects, research and embark on consultation in the areas of management and financial inclusion," the release said.

"The future of technology in financial services is an exciting space to participate in, with an institute like IIT-Madras. Also, the importance of skilling and upskilling is more acute than ever before," TVS Credit, CEO, Venkatraman G said.

"With exponentially increasing digitisation, the young and bright minds need to focus on new skills that will enable them to provide innovative solutions and thereby help in the growth of our organisation". On the partnership with TVS Credit, IIT-M, Dean (IC&SR), professor Ravindra Gettu said, "we are happy to join hands with a leading market player like TVS Credit."

"Partnerships such as these help in creating practical and innovative solutions that can have a lasting impact. We look forward to working together and achieving mutually beneficial outcomes," he said.

The partnership aims to provide scholarships for young minds and the NBFC sector can improve resource efficiency and productivity. The collaboration would drive the advancement of research and development, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Madras placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Put On Hold, Centre Decides To Review Rs 8 Lakh Criteria For EWS
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Put On Hold, Centre Decides To Review Rs 8 Lakh Criteria For EWS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................