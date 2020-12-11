  • Home
Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association organised the annual conference of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Sahodaya schools.

Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 6:13 pm IST

Turn Sahodaya schools into enablers of change: Education Minister
New Delhi:

On the first day of the annual conference of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Sahodaya schools, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ stressed upon the need to “turn Sahodaya Schools into enablers of change” in education. The two-day conference organised online by Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association is on “Building Competencies In Challenging Times”. It was inaugurated by Mr. Pokhriyal and Karnataka’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Suresh Kumar.

Mr. Pokhriyal said that the conference was focussed on building the core competencies of the students and teachers, and turning the Sahodaya schools into enablers of change in the educational sector. He also talked about how the National Education Policy can help in the growth of the Sahodaya schools.

“The discussion points included the core competencies that need to be built, how schools will become enablers of these building blocks and what are the ways & means to empower the teachers and learners for future,” Mr Pokhriyal Tweeted.

He also launched a few manuals on inclusive education and physical education for Classes 11 and 12 and a Conference Souvenir titled SAMARTHAN.

Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Mr Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE and other officials are also participating in the conference.

The sub themes for the conference are -

  • Use of technology in education at the level of school

  • Building on students’ strengths as opportunities for improvements

  • Blending arts with theoretical knowledge

  • Management of mind and heart with the head

  • Research and inquiry used as teacher-driven tool to enact change in classrooms

The conference is being live-streamed on the social media handles of the Press Bureau of India (PIB). It was being watched by more than 4000 people from schools across India and overseas.

