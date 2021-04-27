TSWREIS, Telangana Extends Application Deadline For UG Courses

  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 4:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men (TSWREIS) has extended the deadline to submit application forms for first-year undergraduate courses. The candidates can submit the application form at tswreis.in till March 30. The applications are open for BA, BCom, BBA and BSc courses.

TSWREIS said that, “Last date for submission of online applications for admission into first-year UG courses - BA, BCom, BBA and BSc in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to May 30”.

Steps To Apply At TSWREIS

Step 1 Visit the official website tswreis.in

Step 2 Under the latest section, click on the application link

Step 3 Fill up the online application form and upload the required documents

Step 4 Pay online application fee

Step 5 Submit the application form

The officials have advised the candidates to follow the TSWREIS website tswreis.in to access the online application and contact the helpdesk at 180042545678 for any queries.

