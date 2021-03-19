TSCHE has released a detailed notification for TS EAMCET 2021.

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a detailed notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021). The entrance test for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on July 5 and 6, while the engineering aspirants will take the test from July 7 to 9.

According to the notification released, the candidates who have passed or appeared for the final year inter exams with Mathematics, Physics with Chemistry, Biotechnology, or Biology as optional subjects or related vocational courses conducted by the Boards of Intermediate Education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or any other equivalent exam recognised by the BIE in TS and AP are eligible to apply.

The candidates should have scored a minimum of 45 per cent marks as an aggregate in Class 12 or an equivalent examination. For SC/ST category, the minimum aggregate score required is 40 per cent.

Candidates applying for Engineering and Pharmacy courses should have completed 16 years of age, as of December 31, 2021. There is no upper age limit.

In the case of BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), the lower age limit is 17 years as of December 31, 2021, and the upper age limit is 22 years for all the candidates (25 years for SC, ST candidates).

Candidates applying for TSEAMCET 202 should be of Indian nationality and should belong to the state of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

The registration for TS EAMCET 2021 will commence on March 20 at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The registration fee for Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical(AM) papers is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates, while for the SC, ST, PH category candidates, it is Rs 400. Those who want to write both the papers-- for Engineering or Agricultural-- will have to pay Rs 1,600 as registration fee (Rs 800 for SC, ST, PH candidates).

The application window will remain open till May 18 and the application form correction window will be operational between May 19 and 25. However, candidates will be allowed to submit forms up to June 28 on payment of a late fee.

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts –9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance test is held admission to first-year undergraduate (UG) professional courses including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D courses offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.