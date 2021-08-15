  • Home
The admit card of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) has been released today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 11:48 am IST

TS ICET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Exam On August 19, 20
New Delhi:

The admit card of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) has been released today. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their TS ICET 2021 hall ticket from icet.tsche.ac.in. Those who have registered for the examination must keep their roll numbers ready to download the TS ICET 2021 admit card.

As per the official notice released by the authorities, TS ICET 2021 examination will be held on August 19 and 20, 2021.

Kakatiya University, Warangal will conduct the examination on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

TS ICET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket'

Step 3: A new page will open on your computer screen.

Step 4: In the space provided, feed in your registration number, qualifying examination admit card number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, click on the 'Get Hall Ticket' tab

Step 6: Upon successful login, TS ICET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download TS ICET hall ticket 2021 and print it for future references.

