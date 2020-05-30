TSCHE has released guidelines for conducting college exams in Telangana

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released general guidelines for conducting semester/annual examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The guidelines have been formed after preliminary discussions with Registrars and Controllers of all Universities. Among other recommendations, TSCHE has said that exam should be conducted only for the final semester students of all UG and PG programmes, including backlog. The council has recommended that exams can commence from June 20, 2020.

TSCHE says that the exam duration shall be reduced to 2 hours from 3 hours. The question paper should be modified accordingly but should cover the entire syllabus. TSCHE says that to compensate for the reduction in the duration of examination, more choice should be included in the question paper. Universities can decide the change to be introduced in question paper pattern.

For intermediate semesters, the Council says that exams may be conducted after reopening of colleges or in November/December along with odd semesters main exams.

Students of intermediate semesters may be promoted to next semester despite the number of backlogs.

In case of conventional UG programmes, examinations can be conducted daily in two sessions, i.e. B.Com in one session and BA and B.Sc. in another session. Conduct of practical examinations for these courses may be left to the concerned colleges and the concerned principals may be authorized to appoint examiners, both internal and external. Project viva-voce and seminars may be conducted online.

The Ph.D. Seminars/Viva-Voce examinations may be allowed to be conducted online as per the UGC guidelines. With regard to conduct of Ph.D. online Seminars/Viva-Voce, the web/app link has to be shared with DRC members, faculty members and research scholars of the concerned departments and other related persons well in advance.

Universities can let colleges conduct exams and valuation of two-credit courses such as SEC, AECC, and GE.

Universities have to adhere to the covid-19 protocols and ensure maximum safety for students.

'The Universities may adhere to these by approving them in their appropriate bodies, if necessary,' says the press note released by TSCHE.







