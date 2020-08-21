  • Home
Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 4:32 pm IST

TSCHE DOST 2020: Telangana Releases Undergraduate Admission Schedule, Application Starts August 24
TSCHE DOST 2020 Registration Starts On August 24
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule of undergraduate programmes in its universities. Registration is on the single-window portal, Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). Candidates can register for DOST 2020 from August 24 at dost.cgg.gov.in. DOST is a single window admission portal for registration to undergraduate programmes in the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University. Candidates shortlisted from DOST 2020 will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process.

To register online for DOST 2020, candidates can visit the official website and log in with the intermediate, or Class 12, roll numbers and pay the required fees.

DOST 2020 Schedule

S. NO

Details

Dates

1

Notification

August 20

2

Phase I Registrations

(with registration fee of Rs.200/-)

August 24 to September 7

3

Web options

August 29 to September 8

4

Verification of Special Category Certificates

(i) September 3 - PH/ CAP

(ii) September 4 - NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 am )

5

Phase I Seat allotment

September 16

6

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) by students

September 17 to September 22

7

Phase II registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)

September 17 to September 23

8

Phase II web options

September 17 to September 23

9

Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates

(i) September 21 - PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 am )

10

Phase II Seat allotment

September 28

11

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) by students

September 28 to October 02

12

Phase III registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)

September 28 to October 3

13

Phase III web options

September 28 to October 3

14

Verification of Special Category Certificates

(i) September 30 - PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 am )

15

Phase III Seat allotment

October 8

16

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) by students

October 8 to October 10

17

Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III

October 8 to October 12

18

Commencement of class work, Semester-I

will be announced later


Earlier, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had released the DOST 2020 notification for admission on July 1. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the admission schedule of DOST 2020 had to be rescheduled.

DOST 2020 Application Process

The application process involves three basic steps for registration - register for DOST ID online; pay registration fee; fill application form; and exercise web options. Apart from the undergraduate courses in the universities, candidates can also register for TSBTET 2 Diploma courses -- DHMCT and D-Pharmacy -- through DOST.

TSCHE, as per the DOST notification, has also established 105 helpdesks to facilitate students in applying for admissions online, rectify any mismatch with aadhar details and rectify wrong uploading of documents.

