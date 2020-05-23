  • Home
TSCHE Announces Dates For Telangana CET 2020 Exams

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 23, 2020 10:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced exam dates for different postgraduate and undergraduate common entrance tests, or CETs.

According to the latest notification, Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET 2020, will be conducted from July 6 to 9.

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, or TS LawCET 2020 will be conducted on July 10. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2020 is scheduled on July 13.

The TSCHE has also announced exam dates for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET 2020), Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2020), Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2020), Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2020), and Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS PolyCET 2020)

Previously, all the CET exams had been postponed by TSCHE due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The authorities had also extended the last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for all the CETs to May 31.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2020) will be conducted after July 16.

TS CET 2020 Dates

TS PGCET 2020

July 1 to July 3, 2020

TS EAMCET 2020

July 6 to July 9, 2020

TS ICET 2020

July 13, 2020

TS LawCET 2020 and

TS PGLCET 2020

July 10, 2020

TS ECET 2020

July 4, 2020

TS EdCET 2020

July 15, 2020

TS PolyCET 2020

July 1, 2020

