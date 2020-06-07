TSCHE And CESS Sign MoU For Restructuring Education In Telangana

  • Home
Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will partner with the Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) to improve education in the state.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 7, 2020 10:29 am IST

TSCHE has signed an MoU with CESS to improve education in Telangana
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will partner with the Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) to improve education in the state. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Council and CESS to establish a seven-member committee to formulate an improved education policy, planning, governance and curriculum review.

The MoU was signed between, Prof. Tummala Papi Reddy, Council Chairman, and Prof. E. Revathy CESS Director in the presence of Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman of Planning Commission. Vice Chairman of Higher Education Council Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, and Prof. R. Limbadri, were also present at the MoU signing.

The MoU has been signed for five years and will focus on a comprehensive analysis and research to improve education from primary to higher education level in the state.

As per the MoU, CESS will conduct and submit a comprehensive report on various aspects of higher education in Telangana such as strengthening of courses in higher education, increase in the number of professional teachers, and design of social and economic plans.

TSCHE, earlier, also partnered with TCS iON to offer 'Career Skills Vantage Program' for higher education students in the state. The programme is aimed at enhancing the employability of the students in the state.

TSCHE
