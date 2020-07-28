TS Inter Results: TSBIE To Declare Reverification Results Tomorrow

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, will announce the results of the re-verification and recounting of the TS Inter exams tomorrow. Students can download the revised mark sheets and scanned answer copies from the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE declared the board’s Class 11th and Class 12th results on June 18, 2020. The overall pass percentage of the TS Inter Class 11th was 60.01 per cent while the pass percentage of TS Inter Class 12th was 68.86 per cent.

The students who had written the TS Inter exams in March 2020 and unsatisfied with the TS Inter results were able to apply for the TSBIE reverification and recounting from July 10 online. As many as 37,387 students had applied for TSBIE reverification and recounting in 72,496 subjects. The TSBIE reverification and recounting were administered by senior most junior lecturers from Government Junior Colleges of the state.

TSBIE Re-Verification And Recounting Results: How To Access

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE -- http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘Students services’

Step 3: Select ‘Re-verification of Valued Answer scripts’

Step 4: Click ‘Download Answer scripts’ to get verification code

Step 5: Enter verification code to download Scanned copy of re-verified answer scripts

However for TSBIE recounting of the marks on the answer sheets, only the status of the marks will be displayed on the website.

A statement issued by the board in this regard also mentions that till date, a total 71,298 answer scripts are re-verified and the remaining 1,198 answer scripts will be updated in the TSBIE website by July 31, 2020. “Revised online memos can be downloaded from TSBIE official website from 01.08.2020,” the statement added.