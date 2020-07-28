  • Home
  • Education
  • TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow

TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow

Students who have applied for the reverification and recounting can download the revised TS Inter mark sheets and scanned answer copies from the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 6:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS Inter Supplementary Exams Cancelled, All Students Pass
Telangana Releases Intermediate Exam Results, 68.86% Pass
TS Inter Results 2020: How To Check Telangana Inter Result
TS Inter Results 2020 Soon. Direct Links Here
TS Inter Result 2020 To Be Announced Today
TS Inter Result Date, Time Confirmed. Details Here
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
TS Inter Results: TSBIE To Declare Reverification Results Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, will announce the results of the re-verification and recounting of the TS Inter exams tomorrow. Students can download the revised mark sheets and scanned answer copies from the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE declared the board’s Class 11th and Class 12th results on June 18, 2020. The overall pass percentage of the TS Inter Class 11th was 60.01 per cent while the pass percentage of TS Inter Class 12th was 68.86 per cent.

The students who had written the TS Inter exams in March 2020 and unsatisfied with the TS Inter results were able to apply for the TSBIE reverification and recounting from July 10 online. As many as 37,387 students had applied for TSBIE reverification and recounting in 72,496 subjects. The TSBIE reverification and recounting were administered by senior most junior lecturers from Government Junior Colleges of the state.

TSBIE Re-Verification And Recounting Results: How To Access

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE -- http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘Students services’

Step 3: Select ‘Re-verification of Valued Answer scripts’

Step 4: Click ‘Download Answer scripts’ to get verification code

Step 5: Enter verification code to download Scanned copy of re-verified answer scripts

However for TSBIE recounting of the marks on the answer sheets, only the status of the marks will be displayed on the website.

A statement issued by the board in this regard also mentions that till date, a total 71,298 answer scripts are re-verified and the remaining 1,198 answer scripts will be updated in the TSBIE website by July 31, 2020. “Revised online memos can be downloaded from TSBIE official website from 01.08.2020,” the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
TS Inter Result TS Inter revaluation results TS Inter 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................