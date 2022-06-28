Image credit: examresults.ts.nic.in TS Inter result 2022 direct link to check

TSBIE Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results for the 2022 board exams. The official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, is hosting the TSBIE inter result 2022. The TSBIE 1st and 2nd year marksheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by logging in with the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 1st year is 63.32 per cent, while it is 67.16 per cent for the TS inter 2nd year. The TSBIE exams were held between May 6 and May 24. TS Inter Result Live | TSBIE Inter Result 2022: Direct Link

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Telangana after 12th, Access Now!

TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS Inter Result: How To Check

Visit the official websites of the Telangana Board - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in Click on the designated TSBIE 2022 result link. Enter all the required credentials Click on submit and download TS inter 2022 result

TS inter 1st year result last year was announced on December 16. The pass percentage among the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was 61 per cent, while it was 55 per cent for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The TS 2nd year inter result recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage last year. The TSBIE 2nd year students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the inter exam got cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.