TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Marks Here
TS Supplementary Result 2022: The TSBIE 2nd year supplementary mark sheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by logging in with the hall ticket numbers.
The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the 2nd year intermediate results for the 2022 supplementary exams held in August. The official result website -- results.cgg.gov.in is hosting the TSBIE inter 2022 supplementary result. The TSBIE 2nd year supplementary mark sheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by logging in with the hall ticket numbers.
The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 2nd year was 67.16 per cent. With TS inter supplementary result announced today, the TS inter 2nd year result performance is likely to be increased. The TSBIE exams were held between May 6 and May 24.
TSBIE Inter Result 2022: Direct Link
TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check
- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- results.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supplementary 2022 Marks: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites of the Telangana Board - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the designated TSBIE 2022 result link.
- Enter TSBIE hall ticket number
- Click on submit and download TS inter 2022 supplementary result