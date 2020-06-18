Manabadi TS result 2020: TS Inter result soon at results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

TS Inter result for more than 9 lakh students will be announced soon. The Telangana Intermediate result, when announced, will be available on official websites 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in', 'bie.telangana.gov.in' and 'results.cgg.gov.in'. Apart from the official websites, the TS Inter results will be released online on private portals like Manabadi and Examresults (Candidates are advised to cross check the results with official websites if they access the Telangana results from private portals). According to a Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) official statement, TS Inter result 2020 will be be announced at 3 pm today for both first and second year students.

The State Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Intermediate Results from TSBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

TS Inter result 2020: Direct links

The TS Inter results will be released online on these following direct links:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

According to the TSBIE Public Relations Officer, there are seven servers internally in CGG with each having a band width of 800 mpbs.

TSBIE result will be announced while following all safety protocols and social distancing.

TS Inter result 2020: How to check

Candidates can follow the below steps to check TS Inter result from the official websites:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Select course (General/Vocational)

Step 4: Download the result

There is a chance that the official website may not respond initially when the results are announced. The students are advised to wait for some time before checking the results.