Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2021 Declared, Direct Link

TS SSC Result 2021: Students can check their TS SSC result on the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in with their names and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 21, 2021 11:58 am IST

Telangana SSC (Class 10) Results 2021 Declared, Direct Link
TS SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10, result has been declared today, May 21. This year the TS SSC results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments. The Telangana SSC board had to cancel the Class 10th exams due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and considering the safety of the students. Students can check their TS SSC result on the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in. To access the BSE Telangana result, students have to use their names and dates of birth.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here.

TS SSC Results 2021 Live Updates

As many as 5,21,392 Class 10 (SSC) students have been promoted without exams this year. This has been the second year in a row when the board has announced the SSC results on the basis of internal assessments. Last year as well, the board had to cancel some exams due to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown enforced to break the chain of coronavirus.

TS Class 10th Result: Direct Link

Telangana SSC Result: Evaluation Criteria

While announcing the evaluation criteria, the government said: “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks.”

Students unsatisfied with the BSE Telangana result will also be allowed to appear for an improvement exam later when the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.

After Bihar, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the Telangana BSE board has become one of the state boards to have declared the Class 10th board results 2021.

