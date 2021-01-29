Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) TS Inter Exam 2021 Scheduled For First, Second Year Released

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 in the Telangana will be held from May 1, 2021. The first-year examination will be held from May 1 to May 19, 2021, and the second year examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to May 20, 2021. The time table of Telangana Intermediate first and second-year exam is available on the official website of Manabadi- manabadi.co.in. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday published a comprehensive schedule.

Main exams for both the first and second intermediate years will end with a chemical analysis on May 12 and 13, respectively.

As per the instructions by the minister, the theory examinations would be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the practical examinations would be held from April 7 to 20. The Ethics and Human Values assessment is scheduled for April 1 and the Environmental Education exam will be held on April 3, 2021.

Earlier, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana had released the Telangana SSC exam 2021 date sheet. The Class 10 (SSC exams) will begin on May 17 and would continue till May 26, 2021. The complete TS Class 10 time table can be downloaded from the official site of Manabadi- manabadi.co.in.

Here's the complete schedule: