Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 today, September 2.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 12:04 pm IST
TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Score Card
TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Declared

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC (Class 10) supplementary results 2022 today, September 2. The students can check and download TS 10th supply score card from the website- bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates check the TS SSC supplementary results 2022 by using their hall ticket number. The board has conducted the Telangana SSC advanced supplementary examination from August 1 to 10, 2022.

The students can also apply for re-verification or revaluation of TS SSC supplementary results 2022. The Class 10 supplementary results for revaluation will be held between September 3 to 12, 2022, The fee for SSC supplementary result revaluation is Rs 1,000 per subject. As per the reports, a total of 38,477 students have passed the TS SSC, or Class 10 supplementary examination. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 79.82 per cent.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the 'TS SSC supplementary result' link
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • The TS SSC supplementary results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the score card pdf and take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Direct Link

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exams 2022 held from May 23 to June 1 this year. The minimum passing marks in TS SSC result 2022 is 35 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana SSC Supply Results
