TS SSC Results 2020: 3 Simple Steps To Check Telangana Class 10 Result

TS Class 10 Results 2020: 3 Simple Steps To Check Telangana SSC Result

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has declared the TS Class 10 or SSC results. Students can check their TS SSC results on the official website of the board -- bse.telangana.gov.in using the hall ticket number and date of birth. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Telangana Government had decided not to conduct the remaining exams of Class 10 or SSC exams and promote the TS Class 10 students based on internal assessment marks received for those subjects.

How To Check TS SSC Class 10 Results 2020 In Three Simple Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Telangana -- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the designated field, feed the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Step 3: Submit and View the TS SSC Class 10th Result 2020

Around 5.3 lakh students have received their Telangana Class 10th results. Students can visit the official website to check their grades. The board has also provided an option to download school wise grade sheet of TS Class 10 result 2020.

Students not satisfied with the TS SSC results 2020 can take the supplementary exam to improve their scores or apply for revaluation of TS Class 10th results. The schedule for TS Class 10 supplementary exams and TS SSC revaluation application procedure will be notified at the board’s website shortly.