Board of Secondary Education, Telangana or TSBSE has released the TS SSC result today. Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Telangana had earlier decided not to conduct some of the remaining Class 10 or SSC exams. According to the chief minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to promote all students without exams. This Telangana SSC results have now been released based on internal assessment. The TS SSC results have been released for 5,34,903 Class 10 students from the state. The annual examinations which were earlier scheduled to be held in June and July were cancelled. Of this, three examinations pertaining to two subjects were already conducted. TS 10th results have been released online at bse.telangana.gov.in. The results will also be available on the websites of official results' partners like manabadi.com.





June 22, 2020 04:30 pm: The official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) is not responding now. Candidates may check their results from private portal. It is advised that the candidates must cross check the results with the official website when it is back.

June 22, 2020 04:30 pm: The Telangana education department released the TS Inter or Intermediate results on June 18.

June 22, 2020 04:20 pm: "The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks," an official press release had said in the second week of June regarding Telangana Class 10 or SSC exams.

June 22, 2020 04:15 pm: As of now, the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, which hosts the TS SSC results are not responding. Students are advised to have patience.

