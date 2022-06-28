TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check

TS SSC result 2022 on June 30

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, June 30. Once announced, the Telangana 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website— bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC 10th result can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Result 2022 Live Updates

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exams 2022. The SSC 10th Telangana board exam was held in offline mode from May 23 to June 1 this year.

In order to pass the Telangana Board SSC exams 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

TS SSC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.

Click on the designated TS SSC result link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Your TS SSC results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Telangana TS SSC exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next standard on the basis of their internal marks.