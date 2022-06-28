  • Home
  • Education
  • TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check

TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, June 30.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 6:53 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To download
Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule Here
Telangana Modifies SSC Exam Pattern; Reduces Question Papers To 6, Includes Urdu As Second Language
TS SSC Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: All Pass, Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet
Telangana SSC Result Declared: Over 2 Lakh Students Get 10 CGPA
TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check
TS SSC result 2022 on June 30

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, June 30. Once announced, the Telangana 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website— bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC 10th result can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exams 2022. The SSC 10th Telangana board exam was held in offline mode from May 23 to June 1 this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ALSO READ | Punjab Board Announces PSEB 12th Result 2022; 96.96% Pass

In order to pass the Telangana Board SSC exams 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

TS SSC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.
  • Click on the designated TS SSC result link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • Your TS SSC results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Telangana TS SSC exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next standard on the basis of their internal marks.

Click here for more Education News
ts ssc result Telangana Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh Board To Declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Time, Details
Himachal Pradesh Board To Declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Time, Details
OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
PSEB 12th Result (Out) 2022 Live: Punjab.indiaresults.com Class 12 Result Available Now; 96.96% Pass
Live | PSEB 12th Result (Out) 2022 Live: Punjab.indiaresults.com Class 12 Result Available Now; 96.96% Pass
Punjab Board Announces PSEB 12th Result 2022; 96.96% Pass
Punjab Board Announces PSEB 12th Result 2022; 96.96% Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................