  • Home
  • Education
  • TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live

TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check

TS 10th Result 2022 Live: Telangana SSC results 2022 will be announced today at 11:30 am. Check TS 10th result 2022 on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 6:18 am IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Minimum Passing Marks, Previous Years' Pass Percentage
TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check
Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To download
Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule Here
Telangana Modifies SSC Exam Pattern; Reduces Question Papers To 6, Includes Urdu As Second Language
TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Check TS SSC result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Telangana SSC Results 2022 Live: The Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC Result 2022, or TS 10th result 2022 on Thursday, June 30. The Telangana SSC results 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am, the students can check TS 10th result 2022 on the website- bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Results 2022 will also be available on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exams 2022 held from May 23 to June 1 this year. The minimum passing marks in TS SSC Result 2022 is 35 per cent.

TS 10th result 2022: How To Check TS SSC Results 2022 At Bse.telangana.gov.in

  • Visit the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the designated TS SSC result link
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • Your TS SSC results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Telangana SSC exam was 100 per cent, all the students were promoted on the basis of their internal marks.

Live updates

Telangana SSC Results 2022 Live: TS 10th Result 2022 today at 11:30 am; direct link, websites, how to check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, result.cgg.gov.in

06:18 AM IST
June 30, 2022

TS SSC Results 2022: Know Result Time

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce TS SSC Results 2022 today at 11:30 am.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
06:09 AM IST
June 30, 2022

Telangana SSC Results 2022 Today

TS SSC Result 2022 will be announced today, June 30 at 11:30 am. TS 10th result 2022 will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, result.cgg.gov.in. 

Click here for more Education News
ts ssc result Telangana SSC Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
Delhi: Teachers' Body Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Release Grants Of 12 Government-Funded DU Colleges
Delhi: Teachers' Body Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Release Grants Of 12 Government-Funded DU Colleges
IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
United Kingdom Unveils 75 Scholarships To Mark India’s Independence Anniversary
United Kingdom Unveils 75 Scholarships To Mark India’s Independence Anniversary
CLAT 2022: First Provisional Merit List Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Details Here
CLAT 2022: First Provisional Merit List Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................