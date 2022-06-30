Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS SSC result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana SSC Results 2022 Live: The Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC Result 2022, or TS 10th result 2022 on Thursday, June 30. The Telangana SSC results 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am, the students can check TS 10th result 2022 on the website- bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Results 2022 will also be available on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in.

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exams 2022 held from May 23 to June 1 this year. The minimum passing marks in TS SSC Result 2022 is 35 per cent.

TS 10th result 2022: How To Check TS SSC Results 2022 At Bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the designated TS SSC result link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Your TS SSC results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Telangana SSC exam was 100 per cent, all the students were promoted on the basis of their internal marks.