TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check

Check TS SSC result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 30 at 11:30 am. The students will be able to check the TS 10th results 2022 on the official website— bse.telangana.gov.in. Apart from this, the SSC result 2022 can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

The Telangana Board conducted SSC 10th exam 2022 in offline mode from May 23 to June 1. Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in order to pass the Telangana Board SSC exams 2022. For subjects with practical, they need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam.

How To Check TS SSC Result 2022:

Visit the official website– bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the “TS SSC Result” link Enter all the required details and click on submit Your Telangana SSC results will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Telangana TS SSC exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next standard on the basis of their internal marks.