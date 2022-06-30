  • Home
  • Education
  • TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check

TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check

TS 10th Result 2022: Telangana SSC result will be available on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, result.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in. The SSC result will be announced at 11:30 am

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 9:50 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Minimum Passing Marks, Previous Years' Pass Percentage
TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check
Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To download
TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check
Check TS SSC result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 30 at 11:30 am. The students will be able to check the TS 10th results 2022 on the official website— bse.telangana.gov.in. Apart from this, the SSC result 2022 can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Telangana Board conducted SSC 10th exam 2022 in offline mode from May 23 to June 1. Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in order to pass the Telangana Board SSC exams 2022. For subjects with practical, they need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Check TS SSC Result 2022:

  1. Visit the official website– bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. Click on the “TS SSC Result” link
  3. Enter all the required details and click on submit
  4. Your Telangana SSC results will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Telangana TS SSC exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next standard on the basis of their internal marks.

Click here for more Education News
telangana ssc result TS SSC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Live | TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................