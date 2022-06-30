TS SSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download Telangana Board 10th Scorecard

Image credit: tsbie.cgg.gov.in Check TS SSC result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board has announced the TS SSC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 30. The Telangana 10th board result 2022 is now available on the official websites-- bse.telangana.gov.in. To download the SSC Telangana 10th results, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Telangana Board TS 10th Result Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The TS Telangana Board 10th result 2022 is also available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in The Telangana Board results can also be checked through SMS. To get the TS SSC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS SSC Result 2022: Direct Link

Around 5 lakh students appeared in the SSC board exam in Telangana this year. The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the Class 10 exam successfully.