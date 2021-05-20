  • Home
TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana Class 10 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

TS SSC results: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, May 21, on the official websites of the board.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 20, 2021 6:01 pm IST

TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana Class 10 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
TS SSC results tomorrow on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS SSC result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, May 21. Results will be available on the official website of the board, bse.telangana.gov.in. Board exams for Class 10 students were earlier cancelled and results have been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. Over 5 lakh students of Telangana are waiting for their SSC results.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

To check scores, students will have to log in to the official website with roll numbers mentioned on their hall tickets.

The state government earlier this month declared that all students of Class 10 in government, government-aided, and private unaided schools will be promoted.

The government said it has been decided “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks.”

The Telangana government had decided schools will upload the marks at the official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the Telangana Government promoted 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination.

Last year too, the state board had declared SSC results based on internal assessments, as it had to cancel some papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown announced in March. As many as 5,34,903 Class 10 students in Telangana were promoted last year.

Apart from the official website, private portals may also host TS SSC results. However, students are advised to check their scores on the official website only.

Telangana SSC Board Result Telangana Class 10 result TS SSC results
