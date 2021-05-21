TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result Today; Check Release Time
Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 Live: Telangana SSC, 10th class results will be announced on May 21 on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in. Know the latest updates here
TS SSC result 2021 will be released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education today. Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC 2021 result in an online mode for over 5 lakh students. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results in the press conference first and then the authorities will release the Telangana SSC result 2021 on the official website of BSE Telangana-- bse.telangana.gov.in. The 10th Class result 2021 SSC Telangana will also be released at results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.
To check the SSC result 2021 Telangana, students need to enter their registration number as mentioned on their admit cards. The SSC result 2021 will be released in the form of a score card at BSE Telangana.
TS SSC exams 2021 were slated to be held between May 17 to 26, 2021, however, it was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. Last year the TS SSC result was declared on June 22 at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Follow the latest update on Telangana (TS) SSC result 2021 here:
Live updates
This will be the second year in a row when the board will be announcing TS SSC result on the basis of internal assessments.
Telangana TS SSC results 2021 Release Time
TS SSC result 2021 time is 11:30 am. Ms Sabitha Indra Reddy will address a press conference today at 11:30 am. She will announce the TS SSC result 2021 first, and then it will be released at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result 2021 Date
Telangana SSC result 2021 date is May 21. The result will be released today by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press conference.
How To Check BSE Telangana SSC Result
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Telangana SSC result 2021 result in online mode:
Go to the website that is official-- bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
On the home page, find and click on the link that reads: “SSC result 2021”.
A new window of TS 10th result 2021 will open on your computer screen
Enter the admit card number and captcha code in the space provided. Now, click on the “Get Result” button to see your TS 10th result 2021.
Telangana SSC 2021 result will appear on your computer screen.
Download BSE Telangana SSC result 2021 and take a printout
TS SSC Result 2021 Today
TS SSC Result 2021 will be released today on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results. Soon after, the SSC result 2021 will be uploaded on the official site.