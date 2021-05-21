10th Class result 2021 SSC Telangana will be released at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC result 2021 will be released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education today. Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC 2021 result in an online mode for over 5 lakh students. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results in the press conference first and then the authorities will release the Telangana SSC result 2021 on the official website of BSE Telangana-- bse.telangana.gov.in. The 10th Class result 2021 SSC Telangana will also be released at results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2021 Today; Where, When, How To Check

To check the SSC result 2021 Telangana, students need to enter their registration number as mentioned on their admit cards. The SSC result 2021 will be released in the form of a score card at BSE Telangana.

TS SSC exams 2021 were slated to be held between May 17 to 26, 2021, however, it was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. Last year the TS SSC result was declared on June 22 at bse.telangana.gov.in.



Follow the latest update on Telangana (TS) SSC result 2021 here: