TS SSC Result 2020: Telangana Class 10 result has been declared today. The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC result on its official website. TS SSC Result 2020 Link . Class 10 exam is also known as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2020 Declared: What’s Next?





The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time. Dates of the TS SSC supplementary exam will be announced soon.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking may be allowed by the BSE Telangana to do so. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board soon.

Since the TS SSC result is out, the admission process for intermediate programmes for science, arts and commerce will commence. In colleges and universities the classes will commence in September this year, as per UGC guideline. For intermediate admissions admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

CBSE students in Telangana will appear for the remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.

CBSE result will be released in August.