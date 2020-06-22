Image credit: Shutterstock TS SSC Result 2020 Declared: Check Telangana 10th Result @bse.telangana.gov.on

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has declared Telangana SSC result 2020 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. This year, the board had decided to cancel the remaining exams and declare TS SSC results based on internal assessment marks in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exams were scheduled from March 23 to April 6 but were postponed to June 8. They were to end on July 5. However, the board decided not to conduct exams as COVID-19 cases increased in Telangana.

As many as 5.3 lakh candidates are waiting for the Telangana 10th results. Students can visit the official website to check their grades. The board has also provided an option to download school wise grade sheet of TS SSC result 2020.

TS SSC Results 2020: How To Check

TS SSC results 2020 are available on bse.telangana.gov.in as “student wise grades” and schol wise students grades”. Follow the steps mentioned below to check TS SSC results:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.

Select from student wise and school wise grade options.

Enter required login credentials and click on view results.

Candidates can also check their BSE Telangana results 2020 from unofficial websites, including manabadi.com. However, it is advisable for the candidates to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.