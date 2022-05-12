  • Home
Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana Board Class 10 admit card 2022 has been released for the May exams. Students can download TS SSC hall ticket 2022 through the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 12, 2022 3:04 pm IST

TS SSC hall ticket 2022 released
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has released TS SSC or Class 10 hall tickets 2022 today, May 12. Telangana Board Class 10 admit card 2022 has been released for the May exams. Students can download TS SSC hall ticket 2022 through the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

The BSE Telangana will conduct the TS SSC exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1. The Class 10 board exams will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:45 pm. The SSC Public Examinations, May 2022, will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule,” the official notification reads.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students need to enter their login details.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

  1. Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022' link.
  3. Enter all the required credentials.
  4. Your TS SSC hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future references.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

