10th Class Result 2021 SSC Telangana will be released today

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or Class 10 results will be announced today, May 21. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results. Students will be able to check their scores on the official website of the board, bse.telangana.gov.in, soon after the official announcement. Earlier, the state government had cancelled SSC exams and said students will be awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments.

The government said it has been decided “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks.”

Over 5 lakh students had registered for Telangana SSC exams this year. The results will be available on the official website at 11:30 pm and students will have to login with their roll numbers to download scorecards.

Apart from the BSE Telangana official website, other private websites may also publish the results. Students are advised to check their result on the official website for authenticity.

This will be the second year in a row when the board will be announcing SSC results on the basis of internal assessments.

In 2020, the board was able to conduct exams for only three papers and had to cancel the remaining papers due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

As many as 5,34,903 Class 10 students in Telangana were promoted to Class 11 last year.

The state government has already promoted 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination, in view of COVID-19.