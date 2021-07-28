TS POLYCET Result 2021 Soon, Here’s How To Download Scores

  • Home
Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 is expected soon. Students can check their TS POLYCET 2021 result at polycetts.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 12:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

TS POLYCET result 2021 soon at polycetts.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Result of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 is expected soon. The exam was conducted on July 17 and as per the revised schedule, results will be declared “after 12 days of examination”. Students can check their TS POLYCET 2021 result at polycetts.nic.in, using their roll number.

The state-level entrance exam is for students seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Students who want to take admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to take the exam. The syllabus of the exam is based on the syllabus for the Senior Secondary classes under the state education board of Telangana.

How To Check TS POLYCET Result 2021

  1. Go to polycetts.nic.in

  2. Click on the result link and login with your roll number, other required details

  3. Submit to download TS POLYCET 2021 result

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will start the counselling process after the results. Details of the counselling process, and the schedule, will be announced later.

