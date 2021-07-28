TS POLYCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link To Download Rank Card

Image credit: polycetts.nic.in TS POLYCET 2021 result declared at polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2021 result has been announced. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 rank cards can be downloaded from the official website – polycetts.nic.in. Students need to use their hall ticket numbers in the login window to check their scores. The entrance exam was conducted on July 17.

“Candidates can download POLYCET- 2021 Rank Card by clicking on "POLYCET Results" and "Download Rank Card",” reads a message on the official website.

Direct Link To Download TS POLYCET 201 rank card

How To Download TS POLYCET 2021 Result Rank Card

Go to the official website, polycetts.nic.in Click on ‘POLYCET results’ and then on ‘download rank card’ Enter your hall ticket number and view rank card.

The exam was conducted on July 17 and the authorities said results will be declared “after 12 days of examination”.

TS POLYCET is for students seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) is given on the basis of POLYCET results.

SBTET will start the counselling process soon. Details of the counselling process, and the schedule will be announced on the official website.