TS POLYCET Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment Result Released, Steps To Check

TS POLYCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

TS POLYCET 2022: Department of Technical Education, DTE Hyderabad has released the provisional allotment list for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling 2022 today, July 27. The Telangana POLYCET 2022 first round allotment list is now available on the official website -- tspolycet.nic.in. Candidates can check their POLYCET 2022 allotment order using sign-in details like ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth and captcha code.

Candidates will have to pay the admission fee through the website till July 31, 2022. The self-reporting through website will be done between July 27 and July 31. Candidates can check the TS POLYCET 2022 provisional allotment list by following the step-by guide provided here

How To Check TS POLYCET 2022 Allotment List

Visit the official website -- tspolycet.nic.in

Go to the Candidates Login tab

On the new page, enter your login credentials

Submit details and TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result for round 1 will be displayed on your screen

Download it and print a copy of it for future reference

The final phase registration for TS POLYCET counselling 2022 will commence on August 1. Candidates can exercise options including freezing of seats upto August 3, 2022. The POLYCET final phase allotment will release on August 6 and candidates will have to report at the allotted college till August 10, 2022.

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana has conducted the TS POLYCET 2022 exam on June 30, 2022. The result for Polytechnic entrance examination was declared on July 13. This year, SBTET has announced the result after 12 days of examination. The Telangana POLYCET is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma courses in Polytechnic courses offer by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state.