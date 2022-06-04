TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here

  • Home
TS POLYCET 2022: Candidates can now apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 exam 2022 through the official website- polycetts.nic.in till June 6. The Telangana POLYCET examination is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 6:45 pm IST

TS POLYCET 2022 registration deadline extended
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has extended the registration process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can now apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 exam 2022 through the official website- polycetts.nic.in till June 6. Earlier, the last date to submit the TS POLYCT application form 2022 was June 4. The Telangana POLYCET examination is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting TS POLYCET 2022 Score, Check Now

To apply for the TS POLYCET 2022, candidates will need to pay an exam fee of Rs 450 for the general category, while for SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 250. Those who clear the entrance test will be able to enroll in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

How To Apply For TS POLYCET 2022:

  • Go to the official website- polycetts.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'file application' tab.
  • Register yourself by filling in Class 10 exam details.
  • Click on the ‘show application' link.
  • Fill in the POLYCET application form.
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee.
  • Download, save and take a printout of the confirmation page.
Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

