TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here

TS POLYCET 2022 registration deadline extended

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has extended the registration process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can now apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 exam 2022 through the official website- polycetts.nic.in till June 6. Earlier, the last date to submit the TS POLYCT application form 2022 was June 4. The Telangana POLYCET examination is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022.

To apply for the TS POLYCET 2022, candidates will need to pay an exam fee of Rs 450 for the general category, while for SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 250. Those who clear the entrance test will be able to enroll in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

How To Apply For TS POLYCET 2022: