TS POLYCET 2022 Dates Announced; Application From April Second Week

TS POLYCET 2022 will be held on June 30. Candidates will be able to apply online for TS POLYCET 2022 at polycetts.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 1:59 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 exam date has been announced. TS POLYCET 2022 will be held on June 30. TS POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad to provide diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology.

TS POLYCET 2022 application form will be made available online in the second week of April. Candidates will be able to apply online for TS POLYCET 2022 at polycetts.nic.in. Candidates will be able to complete the TS POLYCET 2022 registration without paying any late fee till June 4.

Steps To Fill TS POLYCET Application Form 2022

  • Visit the TS POLYCET official website -- polycetts.nic.in

  • Click on the link designated for TS POLYCET application 2022

  • Read the detailed notification

  • Register and complete the application for TS POLYCET 2022 by filling basic and important details

  • Upload scanned copies of signature and photograph in the desired specification

  • Pay the requisite application fee

  • Submit the TS POLYCET application

  • Download and print a copy of the application and the money receipt

TS POLYCET is conducted once a year for admissions in polytechnics or institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State and Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture Courses. These courses are offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

