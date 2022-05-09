TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Starts Today; Check Eligibility, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock TS POLYCET registration will be commenced today, May 9

The government of Telangana Department of Technical Education will commence the registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or TS POLYCET 2022, today, May 9, 2022. The TS POLYCET application form 2022 will be available on the official websites- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and polycetts.nic.in. The students who are willing to appear for the TS POLYCET 2022 should go through the application process once the online forms will be available on the portal today. To submit the TS POLYCET application form, a candidate should make the registration first and then can move forward to filling out the online form.

While May 9 is the day to commence the TS POLYCET application process, the deadline for the same is June 4, 2022. The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs 100 is June 5, 2022. The TS POLYCET will be conducted on June 30, 2022. The TS POLYCET result will be declared 12 days after the examination, as per the official notice.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Steps To Follow

Visit the TS POLYCET official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the direct link to fill out the POLYCET application 2022. Complete the registration process using basic details like name, gender, mobile number etc. Fill in the required details in the TS POLYCET application form like educational qualifications, address etc. Upload required documents like photographs and scanned signatures. Pay the application fee by using a debit or credit card, net banking or UPI. Preview all details and submit TS POLYCET registration form 2022.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Eligibility Criteria