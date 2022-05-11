  • Home
TS POLYCET 2022: The TS POLYCET 2022 application form has been released on the official website- polycetts.nic.in. The last date to submit the Telangana POLYCET application is June 4.

Education | Updated: May 11, 2022 2:02 pm IST

TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's How To Apply
TS POLYCET 2022 application form released
TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the online registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. The TS POLYCET 2022 application form has been released on the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

The last date to submit the Telangana POLYCET application is June 4. Candidates can apply for the polytechnic entrance exam with a late fee, till June 5. The TS POLYCET 2022 will be conducted on June 30.

The TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee is Rs 450 for the general category candidates, while for SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 250. Candidates who pass the entrance test will be able to enroll in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

TS POLYCET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'file application' tab.
  • Register by filling in Class 10 exam details.
  • Now, click on the ‘show application' link.
  • Fill in the TS POLYCET application form.
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

TS POLYCET 2022: Direct Link

Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) is conducted once a year for admissions in polytechnics or institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State and Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture Courses. These courses are offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

