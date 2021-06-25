TS POLYCET 2021: Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock TS POLYCET registration without late fee ends today

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will conclude the online registration process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 today without a late fee. Students seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries can apply online at polycetts.nic.in. Students can also apply till June 30 with the payment of an additional late fee.

The examination date of TS POLYCET 2021will be announced soon.

TS POLYCET 2021 result will be announced after 12 days of the exam, an official statement said.

TS POLYCET is held for admission to diploma in Engineering and non-Engineering, Technical courses offered at polytechnic institutions affiliated to the SBTET.

Students seeking admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam.

TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. It will comprise of only one paper and will be based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The exam will be held for a total of 150 marks -- Mathematics (60 marks), Physics (30 Marks), Chemistry (30 Marks) and Biology (30 Marks).