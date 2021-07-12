TS POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Direct Link

  • Home
TS POLYCET 2021 admit card has been released. The download link is now available at the official website polycetts.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 12:55 pm IST

TS POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 released
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. The download link is now available at the official website polycetts.nic.in.

Students seeking admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam.

Direct Link

How To Download TS POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021

Candidates must follow these steps to download the TS POLYCET hall ticket 2021:

  • Go to the official website -- polycetts.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Print or View’ tab
  • Fill the details like
  • Now, click on ‘view & print hall ticket’ and download your admit card
  • Cross check the details mentioned on the hall ticket and in case of any discrepancies, download the admit card
  • Take the printout of the admit card and keep it safe for future use

TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. It will comprise of only one paper and will be based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The exam will be held for a total of 150 marks -- Mathematics (60 marks), Physics (30 Marks), Chemistry (30 Marks) and Biology (30 Marks).

