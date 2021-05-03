TS POLYCET 2021 Exam Postponed In View Of COVID-19

  • Home
The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) said.

May 3, 2021

TS POLYCET 2021 was scheduled for June 12 (representational)
New Delhi:

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) said. The exam was scheduled to be held offline on June 12.

The authorities have also deferred the release of application forms. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on May 1.

“The TS POLYCET 2021 examination (offline) scheduled on June 12 (Saturday) from 11 am to 1:30 pm and the online registration of applications, scheduled to commence on May 1 are postponed to a later date in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the Telangana state,” the official notification reads.

The TS Polycet exam will be held for admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

The syllabus for the exam will be based on the syllabus for the Senior Secondary classes under the state education board of Telangana.

Click here to check TS POLYCET 2021 syllabus, other details

When released, the application forms will be available on the official website, sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Recently, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), had extended the last date to apply for the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET) 2021. The exam is held for admission to PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

Another UG-level entrance exam, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is scheduled for July 5-8. Registration for the exam will end on May 18.

