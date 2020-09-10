  • Home
  • Education
  • TS POLYCET 2020: Telangana Releases Common Entrance Test Results At Polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2020: Telangana Releases Common Entrance Test Results At Polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2020 Results: Candidates can check their Telangana POLYCET results at the official website--polycetts.nic.in and download their rank cards.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET), Application Deadline Extended Till June 9
TS POLYCET 2019 Result Out; Download Rank Card From This Direct Link
TS POLYCET 2019 Result, Rank card Released At Polycetts.nic.in
TS POLYCET Result 2019 Delayed
TS POLYCET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now
TS POLYCET 2018 Exam Over; Result Expected On April 28
TS POLYCET 2020: Telangana Releases Common Entrance Test Results At Polycetts.nic.in
TS POLYCET Results 2020 Released At Polycetts.nic.in
New Delhi:

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, or SBTET, Telangana, has released the POLYCET 2020 results today. Candidates who have taken the TS POLYCET exam on September 2 can access their POLYCET results and download their rank cards from the official website -- polycetts.nic.in. The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or TS POLYCET, is conducted for admission to polytechnic courses in various colleges of Telangana. To download the TS POLYCET 2020 rank cards, candidates will have to use their hall ticket numbers.

To be eligible for TS POLYCET, a candidate must qualify Class 10 examination from a recognised board of secondary education in Telangana.

To Download TS POLYCET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click the designated Result Link

Step 3: Insert the TS POLYCET 2020 hall ticket numbers on the next window

Step 4: View and access the TS POLYCET rank card

The exam conducting body had also allowed the TS POLYCET exam takers to challenge the previously released answer key before September 4.

The TS POLYCET is held for the candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering, non-Engineering, Technology courses offered at Polytechnics or Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics or Institutions running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State and Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture Courses offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) for the academic year 2020 - 21.

Click here for more Education News
TS POLYCET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Soon At Jeemain.nic.in; Know About JoSSA Counselling
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Soon At Jeemain.nic.in; Know About JoSSA Counselling
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Declare Results Tomorrow At Jeemain.nic.in, Check Date And Time
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Declare Results Tomorrow At Jeemain.nic.in, Check Date And Time
JEE Main Result 2020: JoSAA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On Counselling
JEE Main Result 2020: JoSAA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On Counselling
JEE Main Results 2020: States Accepting JEE Cut Off For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
JEE Main Results 2020: States Accepting JEE Cut Off For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................