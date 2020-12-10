TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released; Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS PGECET round 1 seat allotment result at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Students seeking admission to the postgraduate engineering courses can check the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 round 1 seat allotment results. To access the TS PGECET phase 1 seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the TS PGECET website with their hall ticket numbers and ranks of PGECET or scores of GATE/GPAT.

TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the TS PGECET round 1 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the engineering course online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee. The university has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in TS PGECET, options entered during the online TS PGECET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

"Candidates have to report to the Allotted College with all the Original Certificates for Physical verification by the College along with joining report and Fee Paid Challan between December 11 and December 16," reads a statement on the TSCHE website.

To Check TS PGECET Round 1 Result

Step 1: Visit TS PGECET website -- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “TS PGECET seat allotment 2020” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert hall ticket numbers and ranks of PGECET or scores of GATE/GPAT on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the TS PGECET first round of seat allotment result