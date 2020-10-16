  • Home
  • Education
  • TS PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Download Rank Cards

TS PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Download Rank Cards

TS PGECET Results: To download the TS PGECET 2020 rank cards, candidates have to log in using their TS PGECET hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 7:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30
TS PGECET 2019 Result Released, Download Rank Card
TS PGECET 2017 Result Announced; Download Scorecard At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Live
NEET Result 2020 (Declared) Live Updates: Check Results, Scorecard, Final Answer Key At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020: Exams Conducted During COVID-19 Show Spirit of Cooperative Federalism, Says Education Minister
NEET Final Answer Key 2020: NTA Releases OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Direct Link
TS PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Download Rank Cards
TS PGECET Results Out At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test result (TS PGECET results) has been declared. The TS PGECET administering body, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the result of TS PGECET 2020 on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy or Graduate level Pharm-D for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to access their TS PGECET results and download their rank cards.

To download the TS PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their TS PGECET hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The exam conducting body has also released the rank cards of the candidates taking the exam along with the TS PGECET results 2020. The TS PGECET rank card has mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and ranks obtained.

TS PGECET Rank Card -- Direct Link

To Download TS PGECET Results And Rank Cards

  • Visit the official website of TS PGECET 2020 (pgecet.tsche.ac.in)

  • Click on the "download rank card" link

  • Enter hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth

  • Submit and access the TS PGECET rank card

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2020 (Declared) Live Updates: Check Results, Scorecard, Final Answer Key At Ntaneet.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2020 (Declared) Live Updates: Check Results, Scorecard, Final Answer Key At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020: Exams Conducted During COVID-19 Show Spirit of Cooperative Federalism, Says Education Minister
NEET 2020: Exams Conducted During COVID-19 Show Spirit of Cooperative Federalism, Says Education Minister
NEET Final Answer Key 2020: NTA Releases OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Direct Link
NEET Final Answer Key 2020: NTA Releases OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Direct Link
NEET Final Answer Key 2020 Released By NTA At Ntaneet.ac.in; Direct Link
NEET Final Answer Key 2020 Released By NTA At Ntaneet.ac.in; Direct Link
NEET Result 2020: NTA Declared NEET 2020 Results; Know About Tie Breaking Policy
NEET Result 2020: NTA Declared NEET 2020 Results; Know About Tie Breaking Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................