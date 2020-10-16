TS PGECET Results Out At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test result (TS PGECET results) has been declared. The TS PGECET administering body, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the result of TS PGECET 2020 on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy or Graduate level Pharm-D for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to access their TS PGECET results and download their rank cards.

To download the TS PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their TS PGECET hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth. The exam conducting body has also released the rank cards of the candidates taking the exam along with the TS PGECET results 2020. The TS PGECET rank card has mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and ranks obtained.

TS PGECET Rank Card -- Direct Link

To Download TS PGECET Results And Rank Cards