TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Extended Till October 25

TS PGECET 2021 Counselling application date extended

TSCHE has extended the dates of online registration and document verification of Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET)/TS PGEC till October 25. The registration process for TS PGECET 2021 counselling will be done through the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Students who qualified TS PGECET, GATE / GPAT of 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply for online counselling for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, PharmD (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-2022.

TSCHE will display the verified list of eligible candidates on October 28 and students will be notified about corrections (if any) through Email.

College wise list of the provisionally selected candidates will be displayed on the official website on November 3. Selected students will report to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with payment of fees from November 4 to November 12.

Classes of the finally selected students will commence from November 15.

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: How To Apply

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on 'TS PGEC/PGECET-2021 Admissions'

Now, click on the online certificate verification tab

A new login page will open

Login using GATE/GPAT registration number or TS PGECET hall ticket number along with the GATE score or TS PGECET/GPAT rank

On the appeared dashboard, select course and college

Upload the documents for online verification

Pay the fees and submit

Students applying for TS PGECET 2021 counselling will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee which is Rs 1,200 for General category students and Rs 600 for reserved category candidates.