TS PGECET 2022: TSCHE Extends Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee; Here's How To Register

TS PGCET 2022 application process extended

TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2022. The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 is now July 17. Earlier, the last date to register was July 10. Candidates can submit their PGECET 2022 application form by visiting the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

ALSO READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Answer key Tomorrow; Official Website, How To Download

The Telangana PGECET exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1. To apply for PGECET entrance exam 2022, the applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category, while the application fee is Rs 500 for candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories

TS PEGCET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website-– pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link that reads, 'Application Fee Payment’ After submitting the fee, fill in the TS PGECET application form Upload all the required documents and submit the PGECET form Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references

TS PGECET 2022 Application: Direct Link

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana.