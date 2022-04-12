TS PGECET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule, Details

  • Home
TS PGECET 2022: The PGECET exam 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad from July 29 to August 1 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 10:25 am IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS PGECET 2022: The registration process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 will begin today, April 12. The TS PGECET application form 2022 will be released on the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in, tsche.ac.in. The PGECET exam 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad from July 29 to August 1 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

The Telangana PGECET are held for admission to various postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of two hours.

The PGECET 2022 examination will be held in two sessions. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 10 am and 12 noon while the timings of the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET 2022: Exam Schedule

Date
10 am to 12 noon (Morning Session)
2 pm to 4 pm (Afternoon Session)
July 29, 2022Geo-Engineering and Geo Informatics (GG)
Pharmacy (PY) 		Civil Engineering (CE)
Electrical Engineering (EE)
Food Technology (FT)
Aerospace Engineering (AS)
July 30, 2022Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)
Bio-Technology (BT)
Mechanical Engineering (ME) 		Computer Science and Information Technology (CS)
July, 31, 2022Instrumentation Engineering (EI)
Chemical Engineering (CH)
Textile Technology (TX)
Mining Engineering (MN)
Architecture & Planning (AR)
Biomedical Engineering (BM)
Metallurgical Engineering (MT)
August 1, 2022
Environmental Management (EM)
Nano Technology (NT)

To apply for the TS PGECET 2022, candidates will have to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

