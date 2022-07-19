TS PGECET 2022: Last Date To Apply With Late Fee Extended; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS PGECET 2022 will be held between July 29 and August 1

TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) application deadline with late fee has been extended, the candidates can apply till July 26. "The last date for online application submission with late fee of Rs 250 is extended upto July 26," the notification mentioned. Candidates can apply for the PGECET 2022 exam by visiting the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 Live

To apply for TS PGECET 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

TS PGECET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Application Fee Payment’ After submitting the fee, fill in the application form Upload all the required documents and submit the form Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references.

TS PGECET 2022 will be held between July 29 and August 1. TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana.